Our View: The W's important role
With few exceptions, the fields of study offered at The W can be pursued at any number of larger, better funded universities in our state or neighboring states. But to make that assumption is to seriously misunderstand the unique and important role of this small, yet historic, institution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Mon
|The Stealth
|4
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec '16
|Money Money Money
|3
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec '16
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec '16
|Breakn inta jail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC