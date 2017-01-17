Oh, the places you'll go -- through the lens of DeBarmore's camera

Photographer Nico DeBarmore talks about his "Storm Breaking in Zion Canyon" at the Rosenzweig Arts Center in Columbus Jan. 5. DeBarmore's exhibit, "Miles Across America: Scenes from the American West and South," is on display through January. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff Nico DeBarmore has covered a lot of ground.

