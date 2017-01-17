MUW Conference to feature six leaders...

MUW Conference to feature six leaders in cardio medicine

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

There is likely no better example of that than the lineup for this year's II+C Symposium at the Mississippi University for Women, which is scheduled for Feb. 23-24. Each year, the symposium brings in a nationally recognized scholar, researcher, or practitioner in science, medicine, or a related STEM field, as well as distinguished panelists who will highlight the challenges and rewards of pursuing scientific study and careers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
News CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc... Jan 18 Grade A 2
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan 16 Economy Development 8
News Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill Jan 15 Rod Knox 2
News Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec... Jan 15 Economy 4
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... Dec 25 Enough 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lowndes County was issued at January 23 at 2:03AM CST

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,597 • Total comments across all topics: 278,173,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC