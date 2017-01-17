MUW Conference to feature six leaders in cardio medicine
There is likely no better example of that than the lineup for this year's II+C Symposium at the Mississippi University for Women, which is scheduled for Feb. 23-24. Each year, the symposium brings in a nationally recognized scholar, researcher, or practitioner in science, medicine, or a related STEM field, as well as distinguished panelists who will highlight the challenges and rewards of pursuing scientific study and careers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|Jan 18
|Grade A
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC