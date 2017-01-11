More candidates qualify for council e...

More candidates qualify for council elections

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Local communications worker and area pastor Troy Miller qualified to face incumbent Joseph Mickens in the Ward 2 council race. In Ward 5, Mark Ward, former assistant fire chief with Columbus Fire and Rescue, qualified to run against incumbent councilman Stephen Jones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Mon The Stealth 4
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... Dec 25 Enough 1
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Dec '16 Simple Okie 474
News Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising Dec '16 Money Money Money 3
News Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,... Dec '16 Noadvancementofco... 1
Jason Williams Dec '16 Breakn inta jail 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,545 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC