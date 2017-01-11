More candidates qualify for council elections
Local communications worker and area pastor Troy Miller qualified to face incumbent Joseph Mickens in the Ward 2 council race. In Ward 5, Mark Ward, former assistant fire chief with Columbus Fire and Rescue, qualified to run against incumbent councilman Stephen Jones.
