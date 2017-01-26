Mississippi fast food worker accused ...

Mississippi fast food worker accused of smearing menstrual blood on food

Wednesday Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A Mississippi woman has turned herself in to police after being accused of intentionally contaminating food with bodily fluids and then serving it to a customer at a fast food restaurant where she worked. On Monday, January 23, the worker, identified as 18-year-old Sky Juliett Samuel, turned herself in to police to face felony charges of intentionally serving contaminated food.

