Man jailed after being caught in former romantic partner's home

A Columbus man is in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center after a former romantic partner came home Friday night to find him in her house. Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office arrested Dennis Jay Evans, 29, of 131 Bill Walker Dr., early Saturday morning, mere hours after he allegedly broke into an ex-girlfriend's apartment, stole some electronics and hit the resident after she walked in on him in the home, Capt.

