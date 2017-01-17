Man arrested after allegedly shooting into murder victim's home
A Columbus teenager is behind bars for allegedly shooting into the residence of a murder victim weeks before the victim died. Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Mon
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Sun
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|Jan 14
|Worker
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Simple Okie
|473
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC