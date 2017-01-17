Local attorney invited to inauguration
Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump meets with Columbus attorney Corky Smith at a fundraiser in August in Jackson. Smith will travel this week to see Trump inaugurated as the country's 45th President.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|Wed
|Grade A
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Simple Okie
|473
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC