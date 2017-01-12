Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
If one state senator has his way, Mississippi's colleges will fly the state flag or their presidents will pay. Senate Bill 2057, authored and filed by District 47 Sen. Mike Seymour , would require state-funded colleges and universities to fly the Mississippi flag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|8 hr
|Worker
|1
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|10 hr
|Worker
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|11 hr
|Smoking Band
|7
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec '16
|Money Money Money
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC