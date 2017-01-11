Jack's restaurant incident sparks two investigations
A viral Facebook post that claims a Columbus restaurant worker wiped menstrual fluids and licked a food order before delivering it to a customer has led to two investigations. Todd Bartmess, CEO for the Birmingham, Alabama-based Jack's Family Restaurants, Inc. confirmed Wednesday the company is investigating the incident that reportedly happened Saturday evening at the Jack's location on Highway 45 in Columbus.
