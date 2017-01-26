Honorees celebrated at recent White and Gold Ball

Among debutantes presented at the Southern Debutante Assembly 2016 Presentation and White and Gold Ball Dec. 30 in Greenwood are, from left, in front, Anne Tyler Ward of Meridian; Victoria Natalie Hardy and Margaret Chatham Phillips, both of Columbus; and Mary Adele Rackley of Starkville. In back are Elizabeth Arrington Posey and Madeline Aylett Beard, both of Madison; Elizabeth Dale Phillips of Columbus; Eliza Taylor Barrow of Tupelo; and Elizabeth Mixson Bateman and Katherine Maer Kerby, both of Columbus.

