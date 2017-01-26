Home of their own: Starkville's new police headquarters taking shape
In less than four months, Starkville police will have a building of their own, for the first time in the department's history. Work began last August on the $4.48 million project to convert the former city hall at 101 East Lampkin St. into a stand-alone police department.
