Fast-Food Worker Accused Of Smearing Menstrual Blood On Burger
A fast-food employee in Columbus, Mississippi, faces a felony charge after she smeared spit and menstrual blood on a customer's burger, police said. Sky Juliett Samuel, 18, surrendered to police Monday morning on an arrest warrant charging her with intentionally serving contaminated food at a Jack's restaurant on Jan. 7, according to WCBI.com.
