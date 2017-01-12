Fast food employee accused of putting menstrual blood on a customera s burger
The Mississippi State Department of Health, the Columbus, Mississippi police department and Jack's Family Restaurant, Inc. have all been investigating an alleged food contamination incident with particularly disturbing details. According to a Facebook post that quickly went viral, the mother of a former Jack's employee in Columbus alleged that another fast food worker put menstrual blood on a hamburger and licked the cheese that went on it before serving the meal to a customer last Saturday.
