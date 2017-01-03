Fairgrounds shooting: Council issues 90-day moratorium on Fairgrounds events
Columbus city councilmen unanimously approved Tuesday a 90-day moratorium on events at the Columbus Fairgrounds until the property manager can present a plan to curb violent activity at the location. During a roughly 35-minute long discussion with Jane Jordan, president of the Columbus Fair and Livestock Association and property manager for the Columbus Fairgrounds, councilmen agreed the best way to move forward was to halt events while Jordan contemplated how to address potential security issues in the wake of a Dec. 26 shooting at the fairgrounds.
