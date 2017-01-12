CPD Chief: 'Prophecy is being fulfilled'
Columbus Police Chief Oscar Lewis speaks during a press conference at the Municipal Complex in Columbus Wednesday afternoon. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff Columbus Police Chief Oscar Lewis is at least partly blaming rising crime in the city on biblical prophecy related to the end times.
