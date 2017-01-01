Community Calendar for the week of Ja...

Community Calendar for the week of January 1, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

In the Writer's Words -- To launch a Mississippi Writers' Series, "In the Writer's Words," join author Michael Farris Smith of Columbus from 7-9 p.m. at the Columbus Arts Council's Rosenzweig Arts Center, 501 Main St., for an informal discussion of his works, a Q&A session and readings from his popular books. Learn more about the series celebrating Mississippi's writers at columbus-arts.com or contact the CAC, 662-328-2787 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NMHS, United Health to share research Dec 28 Starkville Citizens 18
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... Dec 25 Enough 1
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Dec 10 Simple Okie 474
News Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising Dec 7 Money Money Money 3
News Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,... Dec 2 Noadvancementofco... 1
Jason Williams Dec 2 Breakn inta jail 1
News Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca... Dec 2 MARY W 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,510 • Total comments across all topics: 277,507,305

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC