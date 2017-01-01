Community Calendar for the week of January 1, 2017

In the Writer's Words -- To launch a Mississippi Writers' Series, "In the Writer's Words," join author Michael Farris Smith of Columbus from 7-9 p.m. at the Columbus Arts Council's Rosenzweig Arts Center, 501 Main St., for an informal discussion of his works, a Q&A session and readings from his popular books. Learn more about the series celebrating Mississippi's writers at columbus-arts.com or contact the CAC, 662-328-2787 .

