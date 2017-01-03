Columbus police arrest two for alleged use of stolen credit cards

Police took Desmun Jujuan Chandler, 24, of 1407 11th Ave. South, and Steffiene Dawyniece Anthony, 29, of 300 South Lehmberg Road, #77, into custody on Jan. 2, according to a press release from the Columbus Police Department. Chandler allegedly broke into a vehicle to steal credit cards before he and Anthony began making purchases at multiple businesses, according to the press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.