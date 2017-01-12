CMSD trustee to seek second term
Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees member Jason Spears has confirmed his intent to seek a second five-year term. Spears, 37, owner of JDS Wealth Strategies in Columbus, told The Dispatch on Thursday he submitted his paperwork to reapply for his board position at the beginning of January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|5 hr
|Drop Outs
|2
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|17 hr
|Worker
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|19 hr
|Smoking Band
|7
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec '16
|Money Money Money
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC