CMSD trustee to seek second term

Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees member Jason Spears has confirmed his intent to seek a second five-year term. Spears, 37, owner of JDS Wealth Strategies in Columbus, told The Dispatch on Thursday he submitted his paperwork to reapply for his board position at the beginning of January.

