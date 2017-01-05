Choctaw County 2016: Year in Review

Choctaw County 2016: Year in Review

As Choctaw County moves into 2017, it looks to continue its progression to improve the quality of life for its residents. Many changes took place over 2016 in the county, including a new look Board of Supervisors, a new face in the Circuit Court judge position, as well as a number of fairly new events to go with some of the county's annual traditions.

