Book of Golden Deeds awardee tells st...

Book of Golden Deeds awardee tells stories of volunteering

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Betty Clyde Jones, left and Fred Kinder, right, present Terry Prescott a plaque for her extensive volunteer work in the Golden Triangle. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff Lowndes County sheriff's deputy Terry Prescott receives the Book of Golden Deeds award from the Columbus Exchange Club on Thursday at Lion Hills Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a... 4 hr Tupelo Paper 3
News Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured 10 hr Poor education 1
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
News CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc... Jan 18 Grade A 2
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan 16 Economy Development 8
News Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill Jan 15 Rod Knox 2
News Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec... Jan 15 Economy 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,310,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC