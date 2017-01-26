Book of Golden Deeds awardee tells stories of volunteering
Betty Clyde Jones, left and Fred Kinder, right, present Terry Prescott a plaque for her extensive volunteer work in the Golden Triangle. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff Lowndes County sheriff's deputy Terry Prescott receives the Book of Golden Deeds award from the Columbus Exchange Club on Thursday at Lion Hills Center.
