Billboard clampdown: A look at local ban as Starkville mulls moratorium
While one Golden Triangle city mulls a short-term billboard ban, another has had one in place for more than a decade. Starkville's board of aldermen will consider enacting a six-month moratorium on billboards later this month in an effort to address concerns of overcrowding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec '16
|Money Money Money
|3
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec '16
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec '16
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec '16
|MARY W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC