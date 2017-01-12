Bill could enforce mandatory auto insurance requirement
House members are approving a bill that would require county tax collectors to check whether Mississippians have auto insurance before renewing their license tags. House Insurance Committee Chairman Gary Chism, R-Columbus, says a new computer system will allow county officials to check for insurance.
