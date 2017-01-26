Bill calls for appointed MDOT head
The 535-page House Bill 877, filed by District 37 Rep. Gary Chism , seeks to abolish the three-member Mississippi Transportation Commission and replace it with one appointed commissioner of transportation. MDOT currently has three elected commissioners, each representing either the northern, central or southern portion of the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Sat
|Quality of Life
|2
|Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a...
|Jan 27
|Tupelo Paper
|3
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|Jan 18
|Grade A
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC