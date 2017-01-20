A Little of Everything consignment shop moves downtown

A Little of Everything, formerly located on Highway 45 in Columbus, moved downtown this week. The store, owned by Jeannette Foster and Drena Carpenter, opened its new doors Tuesday at 409 Main St. It offers men's, women's and children's brand-name and designer clothing at discounted prices up to 75 percent off the original retail price, along with refurbished furniture and reclaimed, hand-made home decor items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.