2016: Year in review

Lowndes County sheriff's deputies lead Davius Roshard Smith, 20, into his first appearance in Lowndes County Justice Court on Dec. 17. Smith is accused of murdering his father, Robert E. Smith Jr. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff Former Columbus Police Department officer Canyon Boykin is led from the Lowndes County Courthouse on Sept. 9. Boykin was indicted on charges of manslaughter by a grand jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.