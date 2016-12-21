The Sherman Business Report: EastGate CoWork open in Columbus
Jim Mauldin opened EastGate CoWork at 213 Alabama St. The cooperative work environment aims to provide entrepreneurs with a space to share tips and stories and connect in a vibrant location with varying rates to suit individuals with short- and long-term needs. In addition to an open office space, the venue offers print and copy services, business advertising, free daily coffee, high-speed WiFi and many more convenient features for professionals.
Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
