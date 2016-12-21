Southern Miss Student Selected for Competitive Internship
Janette Hreish, a graduate student in the Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been selected for a competitive internship in the Inpatient Rehabilitation Department at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. "It is not surprising that Janette was offered this prestigious placement," said Amy Rosonet, clinical instructor and director of the Speech Language Pathology clinic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec 2
|MARY W
|1
|Our Opinion: Smoking bans produce positive resu...
|Nov '16
|Simple Solution
|8
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Nov '16
|Smoking Bars
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC