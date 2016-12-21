Southern Miss Student Selected for Competitive Internship

Janette Hreish, a graduate student in the Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been selected for a competitive internship in the Inpatient Rehabilitation Department at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. "It is not surprising that Janette was offered this prestigious placement," said Amy Rosonet, clinical instructor and director of the Speech Language Pathology clinic.

