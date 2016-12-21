River roundup: Columbus firefighters ...

River roundup: Columbus firefighters rescue cattle from Tombigbee

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Columbus Fire and Rescue workers struggle in the night to rescue cows from the Tombigbee Waterway near Laws Shoals Road Thursday. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff First responders with Columbus Fire and Rescue embarked on an unusual rescue operation Thursday night after getting a call shortly after 5 p.m. that three cows were stuck in the mud of the Tombigbee River off Laws Shoals Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... Sun Enough 1
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Dec 10 Simple Okie 474
News Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising Dec 7 Money Money Money 3
News Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,... Dec 2 Noadvancementofco... 1
Jason Williams Dec 2 Breakn inta jail 1
News Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca... Dec 2 MARY W 1
News Our Opinion: Smoking bans produce positive resu... Nov '16 Simple Solution 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,964 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,784

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC