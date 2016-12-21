River roundup: Columbus firefighters rescue cattle from Tombigbee
Columbus Fire and Rescue workers struggle in the night to rescue cows from the Tombigbee Waterway near Laws Shoals Road Thursday. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff First responders with Columbus Fire and Rescue embarked on an unusual rescue operation Thursday night after getting a call shortly after 5 p.m. that three cows were stuck in the mud of the Tombigbee River off Laws Shoals Road.
