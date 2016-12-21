Photos: Faces of Christmas

Sadie Rose De La Garza, 2, shows off the wreath she made during Snow Day at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library Dec. 10. Sadie loves telling everyone "Ho Ho Ho, Merry Christmas!" Her parents are Adam and Brittany De La Garza of Ethelsville. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff Columbus Junior Girlchoir member Mary Hazard, 10, prays for a successful performance as she and Claire Baumann, 11, wait to sing Christmas carols for the Rotary Club at Lion Hills Center Dec. 6. Mary is the daughter of Angie and Shelly Hazard of Steens.

