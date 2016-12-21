Municipal election qualifications begin Tuesday

According to the Secretary of State's office, candidates must be registered voters in the municipality in which they're running to qualify for a municipal election. Candidates must also have never been convicted of bribery, perjury or any other "infamous crime" punishable by confinement in the penitentiary; not have been convicted of a felony in federal court after Dec. 8, 1992 or of a crime in another state, which is a felony in Mississippi after Dec. 8, 1992.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.