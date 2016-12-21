Miss. lawmakers vague on tax proposal...

Miss. lawmakers vague on tax proposals for '17 session

Mississippi's Republican-led Legislature and GOP Gov. Phil Bryant enacted a substantial package of tax cuts during their 2016 session, with reductions phased in over several years. But leaders are vague about whether they will propose other tax changes during the three-month 2017 session that begins Jan. 3. Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jeff Smith, R-Columbus, said he and other House leaders are evaluating "several small areas of tinkering with taxes," such as perhaps taxing professional services that are currently exempt.

