Man wrecks during morning police chase
Columbus police engaged in a "chase at varying speeds" over several miles starting at about 3:30 a.m., when the suspect refused to pull over on Highway 45 near Motel 6, Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said. The chase continued on Highway 45 and Waverly Ferry Road, Dillon said, before winding back onto the highway and ultimately ending on Bluecutt Road where the suspect wrecked his vehicle near the Huddle House at the Military Road intersection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|10 hr
|Starkville Citizens
|18
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec 2
|MARY W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC