Man wrecks during morning police chase

Columbus police engaged in a "chase at varying speeds" over several miles starting at about 3:30 a.m., when the suspect refused to pull over on Highway 45 near Motel 6, Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said. The chase continued on Highway 45 and Waverly Ferry Road, Dillon said, before winding back onto the highway and ultimately ending on Bluecutt Road where the suspect wrecked his vehicle near the Huddle House at the Military Road intersection.

