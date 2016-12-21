Man wrecks during morning police chase

Man wrecks during morning police chase

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Columbus police engaged in a "chase at varying speeds" over several miles starting at about 3:30 a.m., when the suspect refused to pull over on Highway 45 near Motel 6, Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said. The chase continued on Highway 45 and Waverly Ferry Road, Dillon said, before winding back onto the highway and ultimately ending on Bluecutt Road where the suspect wrecked his vehicle near the Huddle House at the Military Road intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NMHS, United Health to share research 10 hr Starkville Citizens 18
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... Dec 25 Enough 1
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Dec 10 Simple Okie 474
News Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising Dec 7 Money Money Money 3
News Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,... Dec 2 Noadvancementofco... 1
Jason Williams Dec 2 Breakn inta jail 1
News Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca... Dec 2 MARY W 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,987

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC