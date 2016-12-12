Lowndes supes balk at new lease with AbilityWorks, who hasn't paid rent in 20 years

Lowndes County supervisors are looking to negotiate a new lease agreement with AbilityWorks for the organization's longtime production facility near the Columbus-Lowndes Airport. The local branch of the organization, which provides work opportunities for the disabled, has operated from a 25,000 square-foot, county-owned building on Datco Industrial Road for 20 years under a lease agreement that calls for it to pay $500 per month in rent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.