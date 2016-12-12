Lowndes supes balk at new lease with ...

Lowndes supes balk at new lease with AbilityWorks, who hasn't paid rent in 20 years

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Lowndes County supervisors are looking to negotiate a new lease agreement with AbilityWorks for the organization's longtime production facility near the Columbus-Lowndes Airport. The local branch of the organization, which provides work opportunities for the disabled, has operated from a 25,000 square-foot, county-owned building on Datco Industrial Road for 20 years under a lease agreement that calls for it to pay $500 per month in rent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NMHS, United Health to share research Dec 28 Starkville Citizens 18
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... Dec 25 Enough 1
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Dec 10 Simple Okie 474
News Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising Dec 7 Money Money Money 3
News Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,... Dec 2 Noadvancementofco... 1
Jason Williams Dec 2 Breakn inta jail 1
News Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca... Dec 2 MARY W 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,678 • Total comments across all topics: 277,499,362

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC