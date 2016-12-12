Lowndes supes balk at new lease with AbilityWorks, who hasn't paid rent in 20 years
Lowndes County supervisors are looking to negotiate a new lease agreement with AbilityWorks for the organization's longtime production facility near the Columbus-Lowndes Airport. The local branch of the organization, which provides work opportunities for the disabled, has operated from a 25,000 square-foot, county-owned building on Datco Industrial Road for 20 years under a lease agreement that calls for it to pay $500 per month in rent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Dec 28
|Starkville Citizens
|18
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec 2
|MARY W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC