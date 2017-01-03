Local thrift stores gear up for busie...

Local thrift stores gear up for busiest time of year

Friday Dec 30

Gloria Thomas sorts donated clothes at Salvation Army Thrift Store in Columbus Thursday afternoon. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff With 2016 drawing to a close, boxes of old clothing, used household goods and other donations are pouring into local non-profit thrift stores during the busiest donation week of the year.

