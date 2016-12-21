Following shooting, city presses charges against fairgrounds manager
The Columbus Police Department has issued an arrest affidavit for the president of the Columbus Fair and Livestock Association for leasing the Columbus Fairgrounds for a weekend party without applying for an event permit from the city. Jane Jordan, president of the Fair and Livestock Association and property manager for the Columbus Fairgrounds, will answer to a misdemeanor charge of violating a local ordinance before a Columbus municipal judge, as well as appear before the city council where she could face other sanctions, including temporarily losing the right to lease the fairgrounds property.
