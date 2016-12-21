Council OKs reward program for crime info
Columbus City Council voted Tuesday to establish its own rewards program for information that leads to conviction of crimes of murder, manslaughter and armed robbery. The proposal, added to the council agenda earlier in the day, was particularly noteworthy in the wake of a tragedy that hit close to home for city leaders, coming just six days after the son of Mayor Robert Smith was shot to death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|4 hr
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec 2
|MARY W
|1
|Our Opinion: Smoking bans produce positive resu...
|Nov '16
|Simple Solution
|8
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC