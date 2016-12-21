Council OKs reward program for crime ...

Council OKs reward program for crime info

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Columbus City Council voted Tuesday to establish its own rewards program for information that leads to conviction of crimes of murder, manslaughter and armed robbery. The proposal, added to the council agenda earlier in the day, was particularly noteworthy in the wake of a tragedy that hit close to home for city leaders, coming just six days after the son of Mayor Robert Smith was shot to death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... 4 hr Enough 1
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Dec 10 Simple Okie 474
News Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising Dec 7 Money Money Money 3
News Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,... Dec 2 Noadvancementofco... 1
Jason Williams Dec 2 Breakn inta jail 1
News Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca... Dec 2 MARY W 1
News Our Opinion: Smoking bans produce positive resu... Nov '16 Simple Solution 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,892

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC