Community garden sought for downtown

Community garden sought for downtown

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

A group of citizens hopes some collaboration with the city can lead to a new gardening space in the downtown area. Columbus resident Kate Spitz has spearheaded the effort to raise interest in a community garden and approached the Columbus City Council on Tuesday to ask if a piece of city property might be available for the effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... 4 hr Enough 1
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Dec 10 Simple Okie 474
News Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising Dec 7 Money Money Money 3
News Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,... Dec 2 Noadvancementofco... 1
Jason Williams Dec 2 Breakn inta jail 1
News Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca... Dec 2 MARY W 1
News Our Opinion: Smoking bans produce positive resu... Nov '16 Simple Solution 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,895

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC