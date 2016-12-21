City seeks cell reimbursement from Turner

The City of Columbus and Mayor Robert Smith are claiming Ward 4 Councilman Marty Turner's use of a city cellphone was a gross misuse of city property and are demanding Turner refund the city for the data overage charges accumulated. City attorney Courtney "Corky" Smith filed the city's counterclaim to Turner's lawsuit with Lowndes County Chancery Court Tuesday afternoon.

