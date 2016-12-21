Christmas tree bonfire canceled becau...

Christmas tree bonfire canceled because 'no safe place' to burn

1 hr ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

The location where the amphitheater is being constructed -- a section of The Island -- is where the City of Columbus and the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau cohosted the Christmas tree bonfire in 2015 and 2016. Dillon said the site, where hundreds of live Christmas trees were once burned, is where the seating for the amphitheater will be when the project is completed in the spring, and a construction zone is not a safe place for citizens to mill about during an end-of-holiday celebration.

