Christmas away from home
Captain Richard McBride and Marco Rodriguez discuss their thoughts on working on Christmas Day at the firehouse Friday afternoon. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff Emergencies don't always take Christmas off, which means the people whose job it is to respond to those emergencies can't either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Sun
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec 2
|MARY W
|1
|Our Opinion: Smoking bans produce positive resu...
|Nov '16
|Simple Solution
|8
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC