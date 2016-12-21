As Christmas approaches, post offices, delivery services hit peak season
Diane Malone of Columbus, right, addresses packages Friday at the post office on Bluecutt Road in hopes of delivery before Christmas. Also pictured are Destiny McDill of Caledonia, center, and Frances Yarbrough of Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec 2
|MARY W
|1
|Our Opinion: Smoking bans produce positive resu...
|Nov '16
|Simple Solution
|8
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Nov '16
|Smoking Bars
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC