A New Hope cook shares more than Christmas candy
Laney Wise of the New Hope community in Lowndes County makes divinity Monday at home. She will give all the sweet Christmas candy away to friends and family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec 2
|MARY W
|1
|Our Opinion: Smoking bans produce positive resu...
|Nov '16
|Simple Solution
|8
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Nov '16
|Smoking Bars
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC