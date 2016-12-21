a family mystery: a Dna test triggers an unraveling of perceived history -- and opens new doors
Michael Nelson, of Brandon, left, and his father Steve Nelson, of Gulfport, pore through bound copies of 1954 newspapers in The Commercial Dispatch archives in June. Their search to find the identity of Steve's father led them to Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec 2
|MARY W
|1
|Our Opinion: Smoking bans produce positive resu...
|Nov '16
|Simple Solution
|8
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Nov '16
|Smoking Bars
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC