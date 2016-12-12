12-year-old Columbus boy killed in gun accident
Spencer Bennett, Jr., of Columbus, died at a friend's home on Buggs Ferry Road in Noxubee County Thursday after a high-powered rifle fired, Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun said. Bennett had just returned from hunting with a friend and an adult shortly after 6 p.m., Calhoun said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Wed
|Starkville Citizens
|18
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec 2
|MARY W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC