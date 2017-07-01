Walker to chair study committee on el...

Walker to chair study committee on elections

10 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, has been named chairman of the Interim Study Committee on Elections, evaluating how changes in state election laws have impacted voting in Indiana. When Indiana's part-time legislature is not in session, lawmakers serve on interim study committees that review the state's top issues identified by the General Assembly during the previous legislative session.

