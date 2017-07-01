Walker to chair study committee on elections
Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, has been named chairman of the Interim Study Committee on Elections, evaluating how changes in state election laws have impacted voting in Indiana. When Indiana's part-time legislature is not in session, lawmakers serve on interim study committees that review the state's top issues identified by the General Assembly during the previous legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Gredy's
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Jun 29
|Gena
|2
|Smoky's Trees
|Jun 26
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Jun 26
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
|Marci Sons Delacruz
|Jun 23
|Terry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC