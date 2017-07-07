Visitors center tables tax proposal
The Columbus Area Visitors Center won't seek a food and beverage tax this year to fund sports tourism growth. And the organization is not likely to advocate for the tax in the foreseeable future, said Visitors Center Executive Director Karen Niverson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eli Johnson and his gay daughter (Mar '13)
|Wed
|AnonBtown
|3
|The Gredy's
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Jun 29
|Gena
|2
|Smoky's Trees
|Jun 26
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Jun 26
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC