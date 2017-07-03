Veterans get past minor, post-military brushes with law in program
Four veterans are the first graduates from a local court program specifically designed to help them turn their lives around from low-level criminal behavior. They were honored Tuesday at an evening ceremony at YES Cinema for completing requirements of the Bartholomew County Veterans Court program, established last year as an intensive program geared toward helping veterans turn away from the lingering after-effects of combat, which sometimes manifests itself in committing crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eli Johnson and his gay daughter (Mar '13)
|23 hr
|Linda White
|2
|The Gredy's
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Jun 29
|Gena
|2
|Smoky's Trees
|Jun 26
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Jun 26
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC