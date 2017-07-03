Veterans get past minor, post-militar...

Veterans get past minor, post-military brushes with law in program

Four veterans are the first graduates from a local court program specifically designed to help them turn their lives around from low-level criminal behavior. They were honored Tuesday at an evening ceremony at YES Cinema for completing requirements of the Bartholomew County Veterans Court program, established last year as an intensive program geared toward helping veterans turn away from the lingering after-effects of combat, which sometimes manifests itself in committing crimes.

