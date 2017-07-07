Southern gospel group slated to perfo...

Southern gospel group slated to perform locally

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The nationally touring southern gospel group The Nelons will be in concert at 7 p.m. July 21 at Healing Waters Church, 2330 Midway St. in Columbus. The Grammy-nominated group is a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has been a household name in the genre for three decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eli Johnson and his gay daughter (Mar '13) Wed AnonBtown 3
The Gredy's Jun 29 Captain Hotdog 2
Find my long lost family on my father side Jun 29 Gena 2
Smoky's Trees Jun 26 confused 2
amy sullivan (Aug '12) Jun 26 at it again 39
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 24 papasmurf 9
Child Supoort Jun 24 Joetta 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,755 • Total comments across all topics: 282,316,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC