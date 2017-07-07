Six areas OK'd for economic revitalization
Columbus has given final approval to designating six areas of the city as Economic Revitalization Areas to streamline the process of attracting new businesses. The Columbus City Council voted 6-0 Wednesday to approve a resolution designating the areas for economic revitalization.
